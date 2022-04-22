Keep McAlester Beautiful gives information on what hazardous materials can be disposed of Saturday as part of the organization's last weekend of the annual Spring Cleanup. The event is held for McAlester residents at the former National Guard Armory located at 301 E. Polk Ave. in McAlester. More information is available by calling 918-426-4444.
1 What hazardous materials can be disposed on Saturday?
Oil based aerosol and hobby paints, liquid mercury thermometers, ammunition up to .50 caliber, propane cylinders, pool chemicals, batteries, syringes and other sharps, cleaners, autmobile fluids, persicides, gasoline and other fuels, fryer oil, smoke alarms, and medication. Any questons on a certain item can be answered by calling 918-426-4444.
Paper shredding will also be available on Saturday.
2 Will bulk trash still be accepted on Saturday?
Yes, all that stuff you have hanging around that needs to be thrown out but is too big or simply too much to fit in your household trash cart.
3. What about metal, tires, and electronics?
We take anything that is metal or mostly metal and nearly anything that runs off batteries or plugs into the wall. We take all trailer, vehicle, and semi tires, but they must be removed from the rim before you bring them. Bring the rim too, though. We’ll throw it in the metal bin.
4 Is there anything I can’t dispose of at the cleanup?
Yes. We can’t take a burned house. We won’t take your latex-based paints.
To dispose of latex paints properly, simply pop the lid off and let the liquid dry to a solid. If it takes too long, just dump in some really cheap cat litter and let that dry. Once it’s a solid, toss it in your household trash. Pretty simple and effective.
5 What are the hours of operation?
Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
