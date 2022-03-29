5 THINGS TO KNOW: What can and can't be disposed of at this year's Spring Cleanup

Keep McAlester Beautiful gives information on what is accepted and not accepted during the organization’s annual Spring Cleanup held for McAlester residents beginning this weekend at the former National Guard Armory at 301 E. Polk Ave. in McAlester. More information is available by calling 918-426-4444.
1 What are the dates of this year’s Spring Cleanup?
Three weekends in April are dedicated for the Spring Cleanup this year. April 2-3; 9-10; and 23-24. The site will be closed on Easter weekend. The site will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
2 What bulk trash can I bring?
This is all that stuff you have hanging around that needs to be thrown out but is too big or simply too much to fit in your household trash cart. Do yourself a favor and toss it at the cleanup!
3. What about metal, tires, and electronics?
We take anything that is metal or mostly metal and nearly anything that runs off batteries or plugs into the wall. We take all trailer, vehicle, and semi tires, but they must be removed from the rim before you bring them. Bring the rim too, though. We’ll throw it in the metal bin.
4 Can I bring hazardous waste and prescription drugs?
Hazardous material will only be accepted on April 23 along with any prescription or over-the-counter medications that residents have in their homes that are expired or no longer needed and syringes and other sharps.
Paper shredding will also be available on April 23.
5 Is there anything I can’t dispose of at the cleanup?
Yes. We can’t take a burned house. We won’t take your latex-based paints.
To dispose of latex paints properly, simply pop the lid off and let the liquid dry to a solid. If it takes too long, just dump in some really cheap cat litter and let that dry. Once it’s a solid, toss it in your household trash. Pretty simple and effective.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.