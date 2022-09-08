The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives information on the signs and symptoms of a stroke and how it is treated. More information can be found by visiting www.cdc.gov/stroke.
1 What are the signs of stroke in men and women?
Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body; Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech; Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination; and sudden severe headache with no known cause.
2 Whats is F.A.S.T.?
The stroke treatments that work best are available only if the stroke is recognized and diagnosed within 3 hours of the first symptoms. Stroke patients may not be eligible for these if they don’t arrive at the hospital in time.
If you think someone may be having a stroke, act F.A.S.T. and do the following test:
F—Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?
A—Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S—Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?
If you have had a stroke, you are at high risk for another stroke. T—Time: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 right away.
Note the time when any symptoms first appear. This information helps health care providers determine the best treatment for each person.
3 What should I do to treat a transient ischemic attack?
If your stroke symptoms go away after a few minutes, you may have had a transient ischemic attack (TIA), also sometimes called a “mini-stroke.” Although brief, a TIA is a sign of a serious condition that will not go away without medical help.
Unfortunately, because TIAs clear up, many people ignore them. But paying attention to a TIA can save your life. If you think you or someone you know has had a TIA, tell a health care team about the symptoms right away.
4 How is an ischemic stroke treated?
If you get to the hospital within three hours of the first symptoms of an ischemic stroke, you may get a type of medicine called a thrombolytic (a “clot-busting” drug) to break up blood clots. Tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) is a thrombolytic.
tPA improves the chances of recovering from a stroke. Studies show that patients with ischemic strokes who receive tPA are more likely to recover fully or have less disability than patients who do not receive the drug. Patients treated with tPA are also less likely to need long-term care in a nursing home.
Doctors may also treat ischemic stroke with other medicines, such as blood thinners, as well as surgery to remove the clot.
5 What happens next?
A person who has suffered a stroke is high risk for another stroke.
One in four stroke survivors has another stroke within five years.
The risk of stroke within 90 days of a transient ischemic attack (TIA) may be as high as 17%, with the greatest risk during the first week.
That’s why it’s important to treat the underlying causes of stroke, including heart disease, high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation (fast, irregular heartbeat), high cholesterol, and diabetes. Doctors may give medications or tell a person to change their diet, exercise, or adopt other healthy lifestyle habits. Surgery may also be helpful in some cases.
