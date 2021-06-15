The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention details the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and what to do when one is suspected and when to seek medical attention.
1. What is a heat stroke and what are the symptoms of a heat stroke?
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down
The symptoms for heat stroke are a high body temperature, hot, red, dry, or damp skin, fast, strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion. and losing consciousness. If a heat stroke is suspected, call 911, heat stroke is a medical emergency and move the person to a cooler place and do not give the person anything to drink. Help cool the person's temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath.
2. What is heat exhaustion and how can it be treated?
Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, those with high blood pressure, and those working or exercising in a hot environment.
The warning signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, and fainting and can be treated by drinking a cool, non-alcoholic beverage, rest, and a cool shower.
3. What are heat cramps and who is affected?
Heat cramps are muscle pains or spasms that may occur in association with strenuous activity. People who sweat a lot during strenuous activity are prone to heat cramps. This sweating depletes the body’s salt and moisture. The low salt level in the muscles causes painful cramps. Heat cramps may also be a symptom of heat exhaustion. If you have heart problems or are on a low-sodium diet, seek medical attention for heat cramps.
If If medical attention is not necessary, stop all activity and sit quietly in a cool place and drink clear juice or a sports beverage. Do not return to strenuous activity for a few hours after the cramps subside because further exertion may lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Seek medical attention for heat cramps if they do not subside in 1 hour.
4. What is a heat rash and what is the best treatment?
Heat rash is a skin irritation caused by excessive sweating during hot, humid weather. It can occur at any age but is most common in young children. Heat rash looks like a red cluster of pimples or small blisters. It is more likely to occur on the neck and upper chest, in the groin, under the breasts, and in elbow creases.
The best treatment for heat rash is to provide a cooler, less humid environment. Keep the affected area dry. Dusting powder may be used to increase comfort.
5. What are some ways to treat a sunburn?
There is no quick cure for minor sunburn:
Symptoms can be treated with aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen to relieve pain and headache and reduce fever. Additional symptomatic relief may be achieved through the application of a topical moisturizing cream, aloe, or 1% hydrocortisone cream.
If blistering occurs, sightly bandage or cover the area with gauze to prevent infection and do not break the blisters, as this will slow the healing process and increase the risk of infection. When the blisters break and the skin peels, dried fragments may be removed and an antiseptic ointment or hydrocortisone cream may be applied.
Seek medical attention if a severe sunburns covers more than 15% of the body, dehydration, a high fever, and extreme pain that persists for longer than 48 hours
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.