The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission details safety regulations fireworks manufacturers must follow.
1. What is the purpose of the fireworks regulations?
These rules aim to prevent injuries and death from hazards from fireworks. The rule requires thatc onsumer fireworks have warning labels describing the hazard and function of a fireworks device; Fireworks sold to consumers for personal use or for use in or around a household must meet certain construction and performance requirements..
2. How does CPSC test a fireworks device to determine if it meets the requirements?
The CPSC has a laboratory facility that analyzes each sample of fireworks devices collected by the CPSC's field investigators. Samples are collected on the docks at ports of entry when they are imported, or from manufacturers, distributors and retailers throughout the United States Once a sample arrives at the laboratory, it is submitted to a set of tests both in a laboratory and at an outdoor firing range. The label is examined to determine if it meets the CPSC's label requirements. If the fireworks device fails any of the tests, it is a banned hazardous substance under the definition in the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA, Section 3b) and cannot be sold in the United States.
3. What are the limits for pyrotechnic composition (powder)?
Firecrackers and other ground devices are limited to 50 milligrams of powder designed to produce an audible effect. Aerial firework devices are limited to 130 milligrams, or two grains, of powder. Fireworks devices distributed to farmers, ranchers, or growers through a wildlife management program administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior or a equivalent state or local program are not subject to the powder content limits.
4. What does the regulation say regarding reloadable shell devices?
The rule bans reloadable shell devices with a diameter greater than 1.75 inches. A reloadable shell typically consists of a cardboard or plastic launcher tube and separate aerial shells that the user places inside the tube. These fireworks, that have a shell diameter of over 1.75 inches, cannot be sold to consumers for personal use or for use in or around a household.
5. Does CPSC have any other requirements that apply to fireworks?
Yes. Some fireworks are banned if they look like candy, food, or other banned fireworks devices. Dragon eggs which look like foil wrapped chocolate candy kisses, cracker balls which look like breakfast cereal, and smoke devices that look like cherry bombs or "M-80's" are banned fireworks devices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.