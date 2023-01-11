Oklahoma state statutes details qualifications for becoming an eligible candidate for a school board.
1. What are some requirements to become an eligible candidate for a school board seat?
A person must have resided in the district or, if the board seat is in an independent district, have resided in that district for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period, and have been a registered voter registered with the county election board at an address located within the geographical boundaries of the district for six months preceding the first day of the filing period. In school districts that are divided into election districts, a candidate must have resided in the district for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period and have been a registered voter registered with the county election board at an address located within the geographical boundaries of the election district for six months preceding the first day of the filing period.
2. What degree level is required to be on a school board?
A person must have received a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency to be eligible as a school board candidate.
3. Does a candidate need to be registered to vote in the district?
Yes, with the county election board at an address in the geographical boundaries of the election district.
4. What disqualifies someone from being a candidate?
If the person is employed by the school district governed by that board or is related within the second degree by affinity or consanguinity to any other member of the board or to any employee of the school district. But the prohibitions shall not apply if:
• The person related to the board member is employed as a substitute teacher by the school district pursuant to the provisions of Section 6-105 of this title or as a temporary substitute support employee if the school district has an Average Daily Membership (ADM) of less than five thousand (5,000);
• The school district has an ADM of less than four hundred (400), the board of education has adopted a policy providing for such candidate eligibility and the board member who is related to any employee of the school district complies with the provisions of subsection E of Section 5-113.1 of this title.
5. How should school boards fill an unexpired term?
Vacancies shall be filled by appointment by the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.