The annual $10,000 Cash Giveaway gives an update on the number of cash prizes for this year's drawing on Dec. 20.
1 What is the 2022 McAlester $10,000 Christmas Drawing?
The event is brought to you each year by the nonprofit organization The McAlester Christmas Promotion. People shop at participating businesses to earn tickets to be placed in a big hopper for the drawing of several prizes leading up to the $10,000 cash giveaway grand prize. This year's drawing will be held Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in downtown McAlester.
2 Will there be more cash prizes than the $10,000 grand prize this year?
Yes, along with the $10,000 grand prize, there will be a $7,500 and two $5,000 cash prizes along with $2,500 and $1,000 cash prizes. The additional cash prizes are made available with the help from platinum sponsor Patriot Auto Group and 89 generous sponsors.
Non-cash prizes will also be up for grabs and are being finalized.
3 How can I get tickets?
Shoppers who visit one of the 87 participating McAlester area businesses will receive one free ticket when visiting with an additional ticket given for every $10 spent up to $1,000 — which amounts to 101 total tickets. Businesses can give more tickets if they choose, according to McCabe.
4 Are there ways to watch and listen to the drawing live if I don’t want to stand downtown?
The drawing will be livestreamed on the drawing’s Facebook page “McAlester’s $10,000 Christmas Giveaway” and the McAlester News-Capital’s Facebook page. McAlester Radio will also have the drawing live on one of its radio stations.
5 How much time do I have to get to the stage and what are the rules to claim a prize?
Those who have a winning ticket have exactly 5 minutes to step on the stage at Second Street and Choctaw Avenue from the time the ticket number is called regardless of how you are watching or listening. Winners must be 18 years old with a valid picture ID and the winning ticket in their hand before entering the stage within the 5-minute timeframe.
