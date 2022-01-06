The Oklahoma State Department of Health explains the latest COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
1. What happens if I test positive for COVID-19?
If a person shows COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home until:
• Five days have passed since symptoms first appeared, AND
• Symptoms are improving, AND
• If fever is present, continue to stay home until 24 hours has passed since fever has resolved without the use of fever-reducing medications
If a person never shows COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home until
• Five days have passed since the date of their COVID-19 test was collected, AND
• No COVID-19 symptoms have developed since last tested.
2. What if I was exposed to someone with COVID-19 while boosted?
If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not having any symptoms, it is recommended to choose one of the following actions based on vaccination status:
If you:
Have been boosted or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months:
• Wear a mask around others for 10 days from your last date of exposure.
• Test on day 5 from your exposure, if possible.
If you develop symptoms get tested and stay home.
3. What if i'm not boosted or vaccinated?
• It is recommended you stay home for 5 days from your last date of exposure. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5
additional days.
• If you can’t quarantine, it is recommended that you wear a mask for 10 days from your last date of exposure.
• Test on day 5 from your exposure, if possible.
4. How do I calculate my quarantine/isolation state and end date?
• Day your symptoms started (day zero)
• Day you tested (day zero)
• If you tested, without symptoms, and are awaiting a result and now have an onset of symptoms, your day zero will now be the day your symptoms started
• Last day of exposure (day zero)
5. Why were the guidelines changed?
The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after.
