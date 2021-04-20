Safeboatingcampaign.com gives information regarding boating accidents as a part of National Safe Boating Week.
1. What is the leading cause of death in boating accidents?
Drowning was reported as the cause of death in 79% of all boating fatalities with 86 percent of those who drowned were not wearing a life jacket.
2. What was the leading factor in fatal boating accidents?
Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. Where the primary cause was known, alcohol was listed as the leading factor in 23 percent of deaths.
3. What are other contributing factors to fatal boat accidents?
Operator inattention, improper lookout, operator inexperience, excessive speed, and alcohol rank as the top five primary contributing factors in accidents.
4. What is the most common type of vessel involved in a fatal accident?
Where data was known, the most common types of vessels involved in reported accidents were open motorboats (45%), personal watercraft (19%) and cabin motorboats (16%).
5. Does having taken a boater safety course help reduce fatalities?
Only 20% of deaths occurred on boats where the operator had received boating safety instruction.
