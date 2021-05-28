Safeboatingcampaign.com details the many different types of life jackets available as a part of National Safe Boating Week. More styles can be found by visiting www.safeboatingcampaign.com
1. What type of life jacket is appropriate for cruising?
Comfort is key – choose a life jacket you’ll want to wear. For ages 16 and older, inflatable life jackets are a great option.
2. What is the best option for fishing?
Designed with the angler’s needs in mind; vest-style life jackets have features such as pockets and clips to replace the fishing vest and keep the angler safe, while allowing for the needed full range of motion and mobility.
3. What about for jet skiing?
Inherently buoyant, lighter-weight life jackets are rugged, with multiple buckles and clasps to keep them secure after impact with the water.
4. Are there life jackets available for hunting in cold water?
Full coats and suits are available in camouflage colors for waterfowl hunting and for those who boat when air and water temperatures are cool.
5. Are there life jackets for pets?
Yes, life jackets are even available for our four-legged friends. It’s helpful to purchase one with a handle on top to easily pull the pet out of the water, if needed
