The National Weather Service explains the differences between an excessive heat watch and warning, a heat advisory, and excessive heat outlooks and what to do when they are issued.
1. What is an excessive heat outlook?
The outlooks are issued when the potential exists for an excessive heat event in the next three to seven days. An outlook provides information to those who need considerable lead-time to prepare for the event.
2. What is a heat advisory?
A heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100° or higher for at least 2 days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions. Take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don't take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die.
3. What is an excessive heat watch?
Heat watches are issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours. A watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased but its occurrence and timing is still uncertain.
4. When is an excessive heat warning issued?
An excessive heat warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105° or higher for at least two days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas not used to extreme heat conditions. If you don't take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme, you may become seriously ill or even die.
5. How can I receive watches and warnings from the NWS?
All watches and warnings issued by the NWS can be received by a NOAA-All-Hazards Radio and are relayed by television and radio stations. Watches and warnings issued by the NWS can also be found by visiting www.weather.gov.
