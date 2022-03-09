The National Weather Service describes the differences and the criteria used when issuing severe weather watches, warnings, and advisories that are most commonly issued during the Spring months, but can occur at any time of the year.
1 What is a severe thunderstorm watch?
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one-inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles per hour. They are usually issued for a duration of 4-8 hours and are normally issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review severe thunderstorm safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches.
2 What is a severe thunderstorm warning?
This is issued when either a severe thunderstorm is indicated radar or a spotter reports a thunderstorm producing hail one inch or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 mph; therefore, people in the affected area should seek safe shelter immediately. Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes with little or no advance warning. Lightning frequency is not a criteria for issuing a severe thunderstorm warning. They are usually issued for a duration of one hour. They can be issued without a severe thunderstorm watch being already in effect.
3 What is a tornado watch?
This is issued by the NWS when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area. The size of the area can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4-8 hours well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review tornado safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches.
4 What is a tornado warning?
This is issued when a tornado is indicated by radar or sighted by spotters, therefore, people in the affected area should seek safe shelter immediately. They can be issued without a tornado watch being already in effect. They are usually issued for a duration of around 30 minutes.
5 What is a significant weather advisory and severe weather statement?
An advisory is issued to keep the public and media informed of weather situations that are significant, but not thought to be life-threatening.
Such situations might include excessive lightning, wind potential less than 58 mph, hail stones smaller than one inch in diameter or even locally heavy rainfall.
A severe weather statement is issued to provide updates on existing severe weather warnings and is also used to cancel warnings early.
