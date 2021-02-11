The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' National Institute on Aging gives tips on how to safely keep older people warm during the winter months.
1. Why is it important to keep an older person warm during the winter?
Older adults can lose body heat fast—faster than when they were young. Changes in the body that come with aging can make it harder for the elderly to be aware of getting cold. A big chill can turn into a dangerous problem before an older person even knows what's happening. Doctors call this serious problem hypothermia.
2. What Is Hypothermia?
Hypothermia is what happens when a person's body temperature gets very low. For an older person, a body temperature of 95°F or lower can cause many health problems, such as a heart attack, kidney problems, liver damage, or worse.
3. What Are the Warning Signs of Hypothermia?
Sometimes it is hard to tell if a person has hypothermia. Look for clues. Is the house very cold? Is the person not dressed for cold weather? Is the person speaking slower than normal and having trouble keeping his or her balance?
Watch for the signs of hypothermia in yourself, too. You might become confused if your body temperature gets very low. Talk to your family and friends about the warning signs so they can look out for you.
Early signs of hypothermia: Cold feet and hands, puffy or swollen face, pale skin, shivering, slower than normal speech or slurring words, acting sleepy, being angry or confused
Later signs of hypothermia: Moving slowly, trouble walking, or being clumsy, stiff and jerky arm or leg movements, slow heartbeat, slow, shallow breathing, blacking out or losing consciousness
Call 9-1-1 right away if you think someone has warning signs of hypothermia.
4. How to keep an older person warm while inside.
Living in a cold house, apartment, or other building can cause hypothermia. In fact, hypothermia can happen to someone in a nursing home or group facility if the rooms are not kept warm enough. If someone you know is in a group facility, pay attention to the inside temperature and to whether that person is dressed warmly enough.
People who are sick may have special problems keeping warm. Do not let it get too cold inside and dress warmly. Even if you keep your temperature between 60°F and 65°F, your home or apartment may not be warm enough to keep you safe. This is a special problem if you live alone because there is no one else to feel the chilliness of the house or notice if you are having symptoms of hypothermia.
5. How to keep an older person warm when outside.
A heavy wind can quickly lower your body temperature. Check the weather forecast for windy and cold days. On those days, try to stay inside or in a warm place. If you have to go out, wear warm clothes, and don't stay out in the cold and wind for a long time.
Here are some other tips:
Dress for the weather if you have to go out on chilly, cold, or damp days.
Wear loose layers of clothing. The air between the layers helps to keep you warm.
Put on a hat and scarf. You lose a lot of body heat when your head and neck are uncovered.
Wear a waterproof coat or jacket if it's snowy.
Change your clothes right away if they get damp or wet.
