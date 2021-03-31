The National Weather Service and the National Park Service explain what factors are used to determine fire danger.
1. How is relative humidity used?
Relative humidity is the ratio of the amount of moisture in the air to the amount of moisture necessary to saturate the air at the same temperature and pressure. It is important because dead fuels and the air are always exchanging moisture. A lower humidity will take moisture from the fuels, and fuels in turn, take moisture from the air when the humidity is high. Light fuels, such as grass and pine needles, gain and lose moisture quickly with changes in relative humidity. When it drops, fire behavior increases because these fine fuels become drier.
2. What is fuel moisture and how is it used?
Fuel moisture is measured for live herbaceous and woody fuels and dry fuels. Dead fuel moisture is the moisture content of dead organic fuels, expressed as a percentage of the oven-dry weight of the sample. Dead fuel moisture is controlled solely by exposure to environmental conditions and is critical in determining fire potential.
3. What is the Spread Component?
The Spread Component is a numerical value derived from a mathematical model that integrates the effects of wind and slope with fuel bed and fuel particle properties to compute the forward rate of spread at the head of the fire. Output is in units of feet per minute. A Spread Component of 31 indicates a worst-case, forward rate of spread of approximately 31 feet per minute.
4. What is a fire weather watch and when is it issued?
A fire weather watch is issued to advise user agencies of the possible development of red flag conditions in the near future, generally within 24 to 72 hours before. Under certain conditions a watch can be issued for the first 12 hours.
5. What does a red flag warning mean and why is it issued?
Red flag events normally require the combination of critical fuel conditions and critical weather conditions. Several combinations of fuels and weather conditions may combine to produce red flag conditions.
For Oklahoma, the primary red flag criteria is a relative humidity of 15% or less combined with sustained surface winds, or frequent gusts, of 25 mph or greater with both conditions needing to occur simultaneously for at least 3 hours in a 12 hour period; or any combination of weather and fuels conditions that would create a critical fire control situation or extensive wildfire outbreak.
