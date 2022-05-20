The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives information on drownings in the United States and tips on how to prevent drownings. More tips can be found by visiting www.cdc.gov/drowning/prevention/index.html
1. Who has a higher risk of drowning?
Children ages 1–4 have the highest drowning rates. Most drownings in children 1–4 happen in swimming pools. Drowning can happen anytime, including when children are not expected to be near water, such as when they gain unsupervised access to pools. Fatal drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury death behind motor vehicle crashes for children ages 1–14.
2. How many drownings are there a year in the U.S.?
Every year in the United States there are an estimated: 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, including boating-related drowning—that is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day and 8,080 nonfatal drownings—that is an average of 22 nonfatal drownings per day.
3. What are some factors behind drowings?
Not being able to swim, missing or ineffective fences around water, lack of close supervision, location, not wearing life jackets, drinking alcohol, and using drugs and prescription medication.
4. What is a nonfatal drowning?
Nonfatal drowning happens when a person survives a drowning incident with a range of outcomes, from no injuries to very serious injuries or permanent disability. For every child who dies from drowning, another eight receive emergency department care for non-fatal drowning. More than 40% of drownings treated in emergency departments require hospitalization or transfer for further care (compared with 8% for all unintentional injuries). Drowning injuries can cause brain damage and other serious outcomes, including long-term disability.
5. What are some ways I can prevent a drowning from happening?
Learn basic swimming and water safety skills, build fences that fully enclose pools, supervise closely, wear a life jacket, learn CPR, know the risks of natural waters, avoid alcohol, use the buddy system, consider the effects of medicaiton, and don't hyerventailate or hold your breath for a long time.
