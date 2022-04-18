The National Weather Service details the threats that arise from flooding and how to keep yourself safe when flooding occurs.
1 Is flooding really that big of a deal?
Flooding causes more damage in the United States than any other severe weather related event, an average of $5 billion a year. Flooding can occur in any of the 50 states or U.S. territories at any time of the year.
2 How can I find out if I am in danger from a flood?
NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards is one of the best ways to receive warnings from the National Weather Service. It is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather and river information direct from nearby NWS offices. Also, the NWS web site provides forecasts and warnings, and identifies where flooding is occurring. People can also tune into commerical radio and television to receive updates on warnings.
3 What is a flash-flood warning?
For flash flooding, the NWS developed impact-based warnings with flash flood warnings. These are shorter-fused warnings for events that occur within approximately six hours of the heavy rainfall and fall into the following classes:
Base — Used most of the time, when flash flood impact is possible
Considerable — Used rarely, when there are indications flash flooding capable of unusual severity or impact is imminent or ongoing and urgent action is needed to protect lives and property.
Catastrophic — Used exceedingly rarely, when a flash flood threat to life and catastrophic damage is occurring or is imminent, and floodwaters have risen or will rise to levels rarely if ever seen.
4 How is river flooding warned?
Once a river reaches flood stage, the flood severity categories used by River Forecast Centers include minor flooding, moderate flooding, and major flooding. Each category has a definition based on property damage and public threat.
Minor Flooding — minimal or no property damage, but possibly some public threat or inconvenience
Moderate Flooding — some inundation of structures and roads near streams. Some evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations are necessary.
Major Flooding — extensive inundation of structures and roads. Significant evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations.
5 If I drive a pickup or a large SUV, why can't I drive through flood water?
As little as 6 inches of fast moving water can sweep most any vehicle off a roadway. Drivers can't determine the condition of the road bed under the water. The road could be washed out, or the water could be hiding a huge sinkhole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.