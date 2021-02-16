Safety tips to help keep you and your family safe in cold weather are provided by Public Service Co. of Oklahoma.
1. What is the advice on using heaters?
Take extreme care when using a space heater. Place it at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including walls, and unplug it before you leave the room.
Never use a stove or oven to heat your home.
If you’re using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen. Be sure it’s large enough to catch sparks or rolling logs.
2. How should generators be used?
Use generators correctly – never operate one inside your home, including the basement or garage. If you use a generator, please follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions. Do not operate the unit indoors. Connect appliances directly to the generator’s electric outlets…not to the main electrical panel of your home or business unless you have had an electric load transfer switch installed to isolate your home’s wiring from PSO’s electric system. Otherwise, you jeopardize the safety of utility workers.
3. What the best way to remain aware of carbon monoxide issues?
Guard against carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure you have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and that they are working properly and have fresh batteries.
4. What can be done to help prevent pipes from freezing?
Prevent your pipes from freezing by running a constant trickle of water. Open the kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.
5. What should be done if a downed power line is spotted?
Be aware of downed power lines, which can be hidden by snow, sleet or ice. For safety’s sake, assume that any downed utility line is energized with deadly electric current. Stay away from the line and do not touch it with anything. Report it to PSO at 1-888-218-3919.
