The Farmers Almanac details some New Year's folklore and superstitions.
1. Foods
Eating anything that forms a circle, such as donuts and bagels, leads to good fortune in the coming year. It is also believed that eating black-eyed peas, ham hocks, and collard greens or cabbage on New Year’s Day will attract a financial windfall. It’s also suggested you should not eat certain things on New Year’s Eve, in order to prevent bad luck for the year ahead, such as lobster and chicken. Since lobsters can move backwards, eating them before the stroke of midnight may cause setbacks. For chickens, the idea is similar as they can scratch backwards. Other types of winged fowl are also discouraged as your good luck could fly away.
2. Airing out the house
Opening all doors and windows at midnight to a house lets the old year escape.
3. Comings and goings
The first person to enter a home after midnight foretells the kind of luck the residents will have in the coming year. A tall, dark, handsome male bearing small gifts is said to bring the best luck. According to this same tradition, no one should leave the house until someone first enters from outside, and nothing should be removed from the house on New Year’s Day.
4. First kiss
A popular belief is that kissing your partner at midnight ensures twelve months of continuing affection. Failing to do so is said to produce the opposite effect.
5. Rising early
A Polish tradition states that if a person wakes up early on New Year’s Day will wake up early for the rest of the year. If a person touches the floor with their right foot when getting up from bed, the person could expect a lot of good luck for whole new year.
