Adjutant Shirley Mathews and Commander John Beauchamp of American Legion Post 180 provide information regarding Memorial Day activities in Hartshorne.
1 What activities are planned for Memorial Day by American Legion Post 180?
We are holding our annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30, at Elmwood Cemetery in Hartshorne. Meet at the pavilion at the Veterans Memorial in the cemetery.
2 Does Post 180 need any help in preparing for the May 30 service?
We invite everyone to come to Elmwood on Saturday, May 28, to help put out small flags at the graves of veterans. We start at the pavilion at 8 a.m. and we go until we have flags by the graves of all veterans at Elmwood. We do all the local cemeteries: Elmwood, Holy Rosary, Elm Park, Cole Chapel, Adamson, Sulphur and Gowen.
3 How will volunteers helping place flags Saturday find the graves of veterans?
Anyone can be a volunteer. All they do is walk around and find graves with veterans markers. If someone has a regular monument only with no veterans marker and it was missed, come by and get a flag.
4 Where will someone with a family member that was missed pick up a flag to place on the military member's grave?
We put extra flags around the monument at the pavilion. A lot of times a veteran my have regular stones and nothing military, and the searchers might miss them. That's why we leave the extra flags around the Veterans Monument at Elmwood. They can get flags and place them by the graves of any veterans that were missed.
The plan is to have all the flags in place on May 28 in advance of the May 30 Memorial Day ceremony.
5 Are there any other activities planned?
We are holding a Memorial Day breakfast on Monday, May 30, at the American Legion building in Hartshorne. The breakfast is from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and the cost is $5 per person. Everyone is welcome to participate. American Legion Post 180 is at 1701 Penn Avenue, which is what U.S Highway 270 is known as in Hartshorne. Just head east on the highway and it's the last building on the left before you get out of town.
