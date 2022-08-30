The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma details some of the events that will be held at the annual Labor Day Festival being held this weekend in Tvshka Homma. A full list of events can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/events/cultural/labor-day/
1. What are some events that will be held Friday, Sept. 2?
Gourd Dancing will be held on the Capitol lawn at 2 p.m. The first day of the stickball tournament begins at 5 p.m. Choctaw Nation official ceremonies also begins at 5 p.m. with the princess pageant running from 6-10 p.m. with more Gourd Dances at 6 p.m.
2. What events are occuring on Saturday, Sept. 3?
The 5k race begins bright and early at 7 a.m. Numerous sports will host their tournaments on Saturday including softball, volleyball, horseshoes, basketball, and stickball.
Rock Your Native Vote featuring Mike Bone of Lil Mike and Funny Bone is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the amphitheater.
Musical acts begin at 6 p.m. with Jeremy Rowe followed by Braiden Williams at 7 p.m., Jerry Tims at 8 p.m., and Clint Black at 9 p.m.
3. What happens on Sunday, Sept. 4?
Worship services will happen at 10 a.m. at the chapel. The annual domino/checker tournament begins at 1 p.m. with registration at 11 a.m. Choctaw dancers will perform at 4 p.m. on the Capitol lawn with a stickball exhibiton at 5 p.m.
Musical acts begin at 6 p.m. with the Lefevre Quartet, The Martins at 7 p.m., Jason Crabb at 8 p.m. and We The Kingdom at 9 p.m.
4. Are there any daily activities?
The carnival will open at noon on both Saturday and Sunday. The Capitol museum and gift shop is open daily. Icehouse, greenhouse, and buffalo tours are available each day. A CDIB/membership booth will be available all three days along with voter registration.
5. What is the address to get to Tvshka Homma?
The address to the Capitol grounds is Council House Road, Tuskahoma, OK, 74574.
