The Farmers’ Almanac details some New Year's folklore, traditions, and other facts about the holiday.
1 Why does the New Year start on Jan. 1?
Jan. 1 starts the New Year according to the Gregorian calendar, which is the calendar in use today. In 45 B.C., New Year’s Day was celebrated on Jan. 1 for the first time in history when the Julian calendar took effect. Today’s Gregorian calendar was introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII to correct some slight inaccuracies but continues to start the year in January.
2 Do all cultures follow the Gregorian calendar?
In modern times, not all cultures follow the Gregorian calendar. The date of the New Year in the Hindu, Chinese, Coptic, Jewish, and Islamic calendars differ.
The Chinese New Year starts in January or early February.
The Jewish New Year (based on a lunar calendar) is called Rosh Hashanah and usually takes place in September.
The Islamic New Year, also known as the First of Muharram, is usually observed in July or August and is based on the sighting of the thin crescent Moon.
3 How can the first days of the year be used to predict the weather?
Lore says that the first 12 days of the year can be useful to predict the weather for the rest of the year as the first 12 days of January foretell the weather for each month of the year.
The weather on the first, good or bad, will reflect how January will feel. The second day forecasts February, the third forecasts March, and so on.
You may have also heard “If there is thunder in January, it will snow 7 days later. And fog in January brings a wet spring.”
4. What are some New Year’s customs?
A common custom on the first of the new year is to take time to reflect and make New Year’s resolutions. A fresh calendar encourages us to fill in the blanks with ambitious projects for home and personal improvement. Turn your face to the future with a few tips on how to make good New Year’s resolutions.
5. Are there any food superstitions and traditions?
In Italy, eating chiacchiere (carnival fried pastry), guarantees a sweet year.
According to a Pennsylvania “Dutch” (German) tradition, eating pork and sauerkraut brings good luck in the New Year.
In the Southern U.S., it is believed that eating black-eyed peas, ham hocks, and collard greens or cabbage on New Year’s Day will attract a financial windfall.
Eating anything that forms a circle—such as donuts and bagels—leads to good fortune in the coming year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.