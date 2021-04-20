Safeboatingcampaign.com gives some boating safety tips as a part of National Safe Boating Week. More tips can be found by visiting www.safeboatingcampaign.com
1. Wear a life jacket
No matter what activity you have planned on the water, always remember to wear a life jacket every time you are on the water. Accidents on the water can happen much too fast to reach and put on a stowed life jacket.
2. Know state boating laws
Rules and laws can differ from state to state and violations can result in ticketing, fines or jail time.
3. Take a boating safety course
Learn valuable tips that can help save your life in unexpected situations by taking a NASBLA (National Association of Boating Law Administrators) approved boating safety course. Many courses are online, and will save you money on your boat insurance.
4. Don’t drink while you boat
Where the primary cause was known, alcohol was listed as a leading factor in boating-related deaths. Find out more at operationdrywater.org.
5. Keep in touch
Communication devices can be the most important piece of emergency equipment on board a vessel, especially in case of emergency. Be sure to have at least two communication devices that work when wet, such as satellite phones, emergency position indicating radio beacons (EPIRB), VHF radios and personal locator beacons (PLB). Cell phones are not reliable in an emergency situation.
