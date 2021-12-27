History.com details some American traditions to celebrate the New Year.
1. Times Square in New York
The world-famous celebration dates back to 1904, when the New York Times relocated to what was then known as Longacre Square and convinced the city to rename the neighborhood in its honor. At the end of the year, the publication’s owner threw a large party with an elaborate fireworks display. After fireworks were banned in 1907, the ball was made and dropped from a light pole.
2. Resolutions
Making resolutions has become a part and parcel of New Year traditions. Almost everyone makes resolutions on the occasion of the New Year with a hope to change themselves for good and achieve their goals.
3. New Year's Kiss
People in the United States believe that sharing a kiss in the midnight shall ward off evil spirit and also prevent loneliness in the next year. Keeping that in mind couples, especially the married ones kiss at the midnight as a part of New Year’s tradition.
4. Black-eyed Peas
The dish consists of black-eyed peas with or without rice and pork. These items are consumed on the New Year’s Day with a strong belief coming from ages that says it will enhance the luck and prosperity in our lives in the coming days. The black-eyed peas here represent coins and eating them on the New Year brings luck and prosperity in the lives.
5. Auld Lang Syne
The popular New Year's song was written by poet Robert Burns and was sung on New Year's Eve since the mid-19th century before the song came into the limelight when Guy Lombardo and the Royal Canadians performed it in 1929. The band went on to perform the song every year until 1976 with their rendition played every year in Times Square.
