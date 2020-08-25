The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department gives information for available amenities at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton.
1 Arriving at the Park
Robbers Cave State Park runs north and south along Highway 2. Those coming from the south will pass through the small town of Wilburton where you can stock up on supplies before heading to your campsite or cabin. Those arriving from the north will pass through the heavily wooded Robbers Cave Wildlife Management Area, which is adjacent to the state park.
2 Park Office, Tent Campgrounds & Lake Hut
From Highway 2, turn south on Park Cabins Road and drive along the winding road past the Horseshoe Bend and Bobcat Tent Campgrounds to the park office, which is located on the left. Stop in for information, brochures and check-in if you’re renting a cabin. The park office also rents golf carts, bicycles, surrey bikes, pedal bikes, horseshoes, fishing poles, a volleyball and net and disc golf sets.
Those seeking a campsite can take their pick of any unoccupied site and set up camp upon arrival. A member of the park staff will make the rounds to collect your payment. Or, book your campsite ahead of time and pay online.
This area also offers a pet-friendly lake hut near the main entrance. This small cabin-type structure comes with a queen-sized bed, sleeper sofa, full-sized refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and table with four chairs. There is no shower, but the lake hut does have a toilet and sink.
3 Belle Starr View Lodge & Cabins
From the park office, you’ll continue straight along Park Cabins Road until you come to a “Y.” Turn left and you’ll arrive at the Belle Starr View Lodge, which features 20 rooms that overlook Coon Creek Lake and the forested valley below. All rooms are non-smoking and feature two double beds, a coffee maker, microwave, mini fridge and satellite television. Rooms at the lodge can accommodate up to four guests, and pets are not permitted in lodge rooms.
From the lodge parking lot, the cabins are a short drive away. A total of 26 cabins are available that can sleep anywhere from two to six guests, and pets are allowed in select cabins. Each cabin comes with a fireplace, refrigerator, cooking range, microwave, coffee pot, dishes, silverware, pots and pans, cooking utensils, linens, central heat and air, shower and satellite TV. For a couple’s getaway, book Cabin 101, also known as the Honeymoon Suite, for one of the best views in the park.
4 Lake Carlton Activities & Yurts
Continue heading north on Highway 2 and the next west turn will take you to Lake Carlton. Here you’ll find a whole host of activities including the Carlton Tent Campground, canoeing, kayaking, swimming, a boat ramp, hiking, a playground, picnic pavilions, an amphitheater, miniature golf, a swimming pool, disc golf, multiple comfort stations and the nature center, which offers naturalist programs and exhibits. Some of the attractions here are operated by concessionaires and are only open seasonally, so remember to call the park before your trip to confirm their hours of operation.
Two yurts, which are round, tent-like structures built to be permanent, are also available for overnight accommodations in this area. Yurt amenities include a queen-sized bed, full-sized sleeper sofa, mini fridge, and microwave. Relax on the deck and enjoy the spectacular view of Lake Carlton. Restroom facilities are a short walk away in the Carlton Campground.
5 ATV Area
Directly across from the Deep Fork Campground on the east side of Highway 2 is the ATV Area. Bring your own ATV or side by side and enjoy 250 acres of terrain. The ATV riding area is open from 8am until sunset each day and requires an entrance fee. Please note there are no ATV rentals within the park.
