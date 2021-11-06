Eric Turner, city of McAlester public information officer, details scenarios for water system improvements pending the Nov. 9 special election that puts two propositions up to voters.
1. What are the two propositions on the Nov. 9 ballot?
The Water Line Improvement Project is an either/or situation. It will be funded one way or another — and you get to decide how: the new lines can be funded by either a 1/4 cent sales tax OR by a rate increase to your current utility bill.
There are two questions on the Nov. 9th ballot. Question 1 asks you to approve or reject the water infrastructure loan. Question 2 asks you to approve or reject a 1/4 cent sales tax to pay for the project.
Both propositions could help pay for a $32.5-million, four-year project focused on replacing 28 miles of water system lines.
2. What happens if voters pass both questions?
If both propositions pass, the project is funded by the 30-year loans issued through Oklahoma Water Resources Board and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, which will have oversight, meaning state agencies outside of City of McAlester government will make sure we spend the loan where and when we say we’re going to. A utility rate increase set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022 would not go into effect if both propositions pass.
3. What if voters fail both questions?
The project will be funded by a utility rate increase set to go into effect Jan. 1. That route could take up to 40 years instead of four years.
4. What if voters pass the first proposition and fail the second one?
The project would be funded by a loan. The loan would be paid for by utility rate increase.
5. What if voters fail the first proposition and pass the second one?
The project would be funded by a 1/4 cent sales tax. It could take 40 years to complete.
