Eric Turner, city of McAlester public information officer, provides answers to frequently asked questions about the Nov. 9 special election regarding water system improvements.
1. How are we going to fix our lines?
The City of McAlester has a plan. It’s called the Water Line Improvement Project. The plan is to start in early 2022, and the funding is an either/or situation. It will be funded one way or another — and you get to decide how: the new lines can be funded by either a 1/4 cent sales tax or by a rate increase to your current utility bill.
2. What does the ballot say?
There are two questions on the Nov. 9 ballot. Question 1 asks you to approve or reject the water infrastructure loan. Question 2 asks you to approve or reject a 1/4 cent sales tax to pay for the project. If question 2 fails, you will see an increase on your utility bill beginning in January.
3. What are my options and how do they work?
With the utility bill increase option, all citizens of McAlester will pay for the project. With the sales tax option, visitors to McAlester who shop, stay, eat or play will help fund the project. Here’s how much: recent data shows that 81% of people who shop here, live outside of McAlester.
4. How much would my water bill increase?
The minimum utility rate increase for Year 1 is $3.06, raising the minimum rate to $15.28, up from $12.22. In Year 2, it increases by 84¢, bringing the total increase to $3.90 and totaling the minimum rate to $16.12. After Year 2, rates will increase annually based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index) as in the past.
5. How much would I be paying in sales tax?
It’s a 1/4 of 1% sales tax increase. If you spend $1,000 a month, your monthly sales tax would come out to be $2.50. Do you spend $2,500 a month? $6.25 would be the sales tax you put in. And this 1/4 tax revenue will be used only for paying for the project.
