Safeboatingcampaign.com gives information on inflatable life jackets as a part of National Safe Boating Week.
1. What is an inflatable life jacket?
Inflatable life jackets rely on CO2 cylinders that provide buoyancy when inflated vs. inherently buoyant life jackets that use foam or other buoyant materials to stay afloat. The jackets are a less bulky, comfortable alternative to inherently buoyant life jackets.
2. How many styles of inflatable life jackets are there?
There are three inflatable life jacket styles – belt pack, suspender or stole, and vest. Each features a lightweight, compact design that provides comfort, range of motion and is cooler to wear in warmer weather.
3. What types of inflatable jackets are available?
There are two primary types – manual and automatic. Both types can be orally inflated by breathing into the inflation tube/mouthpiece. This is a backup method to inflate the life jacket in case the inflation mechanism malfunctions, and gives you the ability to adjust the comfort of the jacket once inflated. The inflation tube is also how you will deflate the life jacket to repack it.
4. Who can wear inflatable life jackets?
Inflatables are only approved for use by people age 16 years and older, and are not recommended for non-swimmers. Do not use for active water sports, such as water skiing, tubing, wakeboarding, whitewater activities or while operating a personal watercraft.
5. What maintenance is require for inflatable life jackets?
Inflatable life jackets require regular checks and maintenance by the user. Inflatable life jackets are reusable, but, after each use, the CO2 cylinder needs to be replaced. Replacement CO2 cylinders can be purchased by contacting the life jacket’s manufacturer.
