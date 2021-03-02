The city of McAlester’s charter outlines eligibility, composition, term limitations, and more for the council.
1. What are the eligibility requirements to run for city council?
Only registered voters of the City who are at least 25 years old, who have resided in the City at least two years, shall be qualified for the office of Mayor. Only registered voters of the City who are at least 25 years old, who have resided in the City at least two years, and who have resided for a period of one year in the respective wards from which they are elected or appointed to fill a vacancy, shall be qualified for the offices of Councilmen from the wards. The Council shall not prescribe additional qualifications for the Mayor and other Councilmen.
2. How long are terms for councilors?
Four years.
3. When are councilors elected and when do they start?
A primary election shall be held on the first Tuesday of March of even-numbered years and every two (2) years thereafter to nominate candidates for Mayor and other Councilmen to succeed those whose terms are expiring.
Elected councilors’ terms start at the first regular council meeting after their election is certified.
4. How is the council composed?
There shall be a City Council composed of seven members, six of which shall be elected by ward by the voters in that ward and a Mayor who shall be elected by the voters of the City at large in accordance with the provisions of § 2.03(b).
5. How does the charter outline term limitations?
No more than 12 years may be served as Mayor, Councilman, or a combination thereof. A Mayor or Councilman elected or appointed to serve less than a full term shall not have that partial term counted in the 12 year limitation.
