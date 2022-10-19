The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers things to know for the 2022-2023 influenza season. More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2022-2023.htm.
1 What is the CDC recommendation for getting the flu shot?
Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, with few exceptions as has been the case since 2010. New this season, however, is a preferential recommendation for the use of higher dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines in people 65 and older over standard dose, unadjuvanted flu vaccines. More information on this new recommendation can be found here.
2 What viruses will the 2022-2023 flu vaccine protect against?
There are many different flu viruses, and they are constantly changing. The composition of U.S. flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated as needed. The recommendations for the 2022-2023 season include two updates compared with the recommended composition of last season’s U.S. flu vaccines. Both the influenza A(H3N2) and the influenza B(Victoria lineage) vaccine virus components were updated.
3 How much flu vaccine will be available this season?
Flu vaccine is produced by private manufacturers, so supply depends on manufacturers. Vaccine manufacturers have projected that they will supply the United States with as many as 173.5 million to 183.5 million doses of influenza vaccines for the 2022-2023 season. These projections may change as the season progresses. All flu vaccines for the 2022-2023 season will be quadrivalent (four component). Most will be thimerosal-free or thimerosal-reduced vaccine (93%), and about 20% of flu vaccines will be egg-free.
4 Are any vaccine recommended higher for others?
Yes, for some people. For the 2022-2023 flu season, there are three flu vaccines that are preferentially recommended for people 65 years and older. These are Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent recombinant flu vaccine and Fluad Quadrivalent adjuvanted flu vaccine. There is not a preferential recommendation for one of these three higher dose or adjuvanted flu vaccines over the others.
5 What if a preferentially recommended vaccine isn't available?
If one of the three preferentially recommended flu vaccines for people 65 and older is not available at the time of administration, people in this age group should get a standard-dose flu vaccine instead.
