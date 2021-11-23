Organizers of this year’s Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner talk about the deadline to sign up to participate and other details of the annual event.
1 When is the deadline to sign up to participate in this year’s 2021 Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner?
The deadline is at noon on Nov. 24, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day.
2 How can those who want to participate sign up for the event?
They can phone 918-423-7785. That’s also the number to call for those who would like to volunteer to help. Some prefer to help with advance food preparations, while others volunteer to help with food deliveries on Thanksgiving Day. Food preparations were set at both the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management at 701 EOC Dr., near the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Expo Center.
3 When and where will this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner be available?
Pickup trays will be available at the Expo Center in McAlester, beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, which is Thanksgiving Day. Arrangements are underway to make home deliveries in Pittsburg County for those who are unable to come to the Expo Center to pick up their holiday trays. When those needing home deliveries call the 918-423-7785, number, they need to leave their address along with any directions that may be helpful, especially in rural areas.
4 Will there be a sit-down dinner served at a central location this year?
No. Once again this year, there will be pickups and deliveries only, with no sit-down dinner served at a central location. While the carryouts will be available at the Expo Center beginning at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, home deliveries are expected to begin around 9 a.m.
5 Are there any age or income guidelines for those who want to participate in the free event?
No. The Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner is open to anyone in the county who wants to participate, with no age or income guidelines, or any other qualifications in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.