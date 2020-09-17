Pittsburg County Assistant Election Board Secretary Carla Morris talks about voting by mail-in absentee ballot for the upcoming Nov. 3 election, which includes the U.S. presidential election, as well as U.S. Senate and House races, along with races for state legislative offices.
1. Are mail-in absentee ballots already available for the Nov. 3 election?
Yes, we started mailing them out on Monday, Sept. 14. They are called no-excuse standard absentee ballots.
2. How many mail-in absentee ballots have you mailed out so far this week?
We've mailed over 1,000. I've got another seven or eight I'm fixing to mail out right now.
3. When is the deadline to apply for a mail-in absentee ballotfor the Nov. 3 election?
The deadline to apply is the Tuesday prior to the Nov. 3 election, which is October 27. They have until 5 p.m. that day to get us the application. They can mail it by regular mail or they can drop it off at our office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101.
4. How does a voter apply for a mail-in absentee ballot for the upcoming election?
There are several ways they can apply. They can go online to www.elections.ok.gov. From that website, there's a link to request an absentee ballot. They can fill out an application online. It comes to us as we process it and mail out the absentee ballot. Or they can call us (at 918-423-3877) and we will mail them an absentee ballot application. They can return the completed application by fax, by email or by regular mail, or by dropping by here personally. They can pick an application up here and take it with them or they can fill one out here and leave it.
Once the information is verified, the Election Board will send the voter the mail-in absentee ballot.
5. Once the voter receives the mail-in absentee ballot, what is the process for voting and what is the voter required to include when returning the completed mail-in ballot to the Election Board?
For the standard mail-in absentee ballot, there's an affidavit in there and it has to be notarized. Or, they can send a copy of their photo ID or their voter identification card. The photo ID card has to be issued by the state, federal or tribal government that has an expiration date after the election date. They can also use a concealed-carry card or a medical marijuana card.
If a voter is incapacitated or or the caretaker of an incapacitated person, it has to be witnessed by two people, or the voter can enclose a copy of their photo ID or their voter identification card.
Mail-in absentee ballots have to be returned to us by 7 p.m. on election day.
