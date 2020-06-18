Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes talks about applying for, obtaining and casting a mail-in absentee ballot for the upcoming June 30 primary and runoff elections.
1 When should voters apply who want an absentee ballot mailed to them for the June 30 Primary Election?
Voters in Pittsburg County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the June 30, 2020 Primary Election should apply now. Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, voters who want to vote by absentee ballot are urged to apply early.
2 Where are absentee ballot application forms available?
Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office at 109 E Carl Albert Pkwy. Room 101, McAlester, OK 74501. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at: www.elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.
3 When must the completed ballots be returned in order to be counted?
Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
4 Who can vote by mail-in absentee ballot?
Any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote. However, a voter must be registered and reside at an address within the geographical boundaries of a school district or a municipality to be eligible to vote in school district or municipal elections. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.
While anyone can vote absentee without giving a reason, the law still provides several advantages to absentee voters in some categories.
5 What are those advantages and how can they be activated?
By stating one of the following reasons on their applications, absentee voters can activate special conditions making it easier to use absentee ballots:
• Voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may vote absentee. They may apply only by mail, fax, email, online or via an agent who is at least 16 and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity, meaning from the same ancestor, or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.
• Voters confined to nursing homes in the county may vote absentee. An Absentee Voting Board goes to the nursing home a few days before the election, sets up a polling place and allows these persons to vote under circumstances similar to those at a regular precinct polling place. They may apply only by mail, fax, email, online or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person on the ballot.
• Military personnel and county residents of the county living overseas and the spouses and dependents of each group, are eligible to receive absentee ballots. These voters may apply only by mail, fax, or by email. Military personnel should contact the Voting Service Officers in their units for application forms and additional information or visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website at www.fvap.gov/oklahoma for more information. Oklahoma residents living overseas can obtain the same material from any United States military installation and from United States embassies and consulates as well as on the FVAP website.
For more information contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877.
— James Beaty
