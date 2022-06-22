Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes tells how to request and vote by emergency ballot for the June 28 Primary Election.
1 If a voter becomes incapacitated prior to the June 28 Primary, is there any way the voter can still cast a ballot in the election?
Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. on Monday, June 20, and cannot make it to the polls still have an opportunity to cast their ballot. State law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5 p.m. on Monday, June 20, to vote under special provisions.
2 Why is the procedure in place?
Emergency incapacitation is something most voters don't think about. Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens. Injury, illness or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That's why it's important for voters to know their rights in the event of an emergency.
3 How can a voter get the procedure started to vote by emergency ballot?
If you or someone you know becomes physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. on June 20, 2022, contact your county election board as soon as possible.
4 What happens after the election board is contacted?
Election board officials will work with you to make sure you have all of the necessary information to cast your ballot. Information can also be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. At the web site, type in "emergency ballot" where the word "search" is in the upper right corner of the screen and click on the search icon. Then scroll down to the Emergency Incapacitated Voters header and click on it for more information.
5 How can those with questions contact the Pittsburg County Election Board?
The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101 and is open from 8 a.m.until 5 p.m. on Monday though Friday. In addition to in-person visits, mail can be sent to the site by adding McAlester, OK; 74501 to the physical address. Pittsburg County election officials can also be reached by phone at 918 423-3877 or by email at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
Also, the Pittsburg County Election Board will be open for voting by early in-person absentee balloting from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, June 23-24, and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, prior to the June 28 Primary Election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.