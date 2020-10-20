Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding the deadline to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot for the November General Election.
1. When is the deadline to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election?
The Pittsburg County Election Board and other county election boards in Oklahoma can accept mail-in absentee ballot applications up until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
2. Is it better to go ahead and apply as soon as possible?
Voters who want to vote by mail-in absentee are urged to apply early. They should apply now.
3. Where are absentee ballot applications available?
Absentee ballot application forms are available at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office, 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101; McAlester, OK, 74501. An online form can be completed and submitted electronically at www.elections.gov. A print form of the mail-in absentee ballot application can be downloaded at that site.
4. When must a mail-in absentee ballot be returned in order to be counted?
Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. In this election ballots must be in the hands of election officials by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
5. Who can vote by absentee ballot in Oklahoma?
Any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he or she is eligible to vote. A voter must be registered and reside at an address within the geographical boundaries of a school district or municipality to be eligible to vote in school district or municipal elections.
Voters are not required to give a reason for preferring to vote by absentee ballot.
