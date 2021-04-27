The McAlester City Charter provides information regarding election requirements to enact changes to the document.
1. How will voters decide proposed changes to the McAlester City Charter?
Election authorities shall submit the proposed amendment or new Charter to the voters of the City at an election, which shall be announced by a notice containing the complete text of the proposed Charter amendment or the new Charter in one or more newspapers of general circulation in the City as provided by the laws of the State of Oklahoma.
2. What if a voter wants a copy of the proposed amendments or new City charter prior to the election?
Copies of the proposed amendment or new Charter shall be available at a reasonable price set by the Council and the amendment or new Charter shall be posted on a website or available through other publicly accessible electronic means.
3. How are election guidelines set for a City Charter election?
The election on the proposed Charter amendment or new Charter shall be conducted according to the laws and Constitution of the State of Oklahoma.
4. When would an amendment to the City Charter or an entire new City Charter become effective?
If a majority of those voting upon a proposed Charter amendment or new Charter vote in favor of it, the amendment or New Charter shall become effective at the time fixed in the amendment or new Charter or, if no time is therein fixed, thirty (30) days after its adoption by the voters and approval by the governor as provided by the State Constitution.
5. When would the Charter amendments or new City Charter Charter go into effect?
This Charter shall go into effect immediately upon its ratification by a vote of a majority of the qualified electors of the City voting upon the question at an election and its approval by the governor as provided by the State Constitution; and this Charter shall supersede the heretofore existing Charter as of that time and become the organic law of the City of McAlester.
