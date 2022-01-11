Pittsburg Country Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding voter registration deadlines for upcoming elections in the city of McAlester and the Quinton School District.
1 When is the deadline to register to vote in the Feb. 8 elections in the city of McAlester and the Quinton School District?
Friday, Jan. 14, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 8, 2022 city of McAlester election and in the Quinton school bond election.
2 Who is eligible to register to vote?
Those who are United States citizens, Oklahoma residents and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old by election day in order to vote.
3 When is the latest an application can be received?
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, Jan. 14, 2022. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Feb. 8, 2022 elections. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
4 How can voters learn the status of their voter registration application?
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains why the application was not approved. Barnes said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately. Applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.
Registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application to be eligible for elections in Pittsburg County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
5 How can a Voter Registration Application be obtained?
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101 McAlester, OK 74501. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Anyone with questions can contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
