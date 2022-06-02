Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information about this week's voter registration deadline.
1 When is the last day to register to vote for in the June 28 Primary Election?
Friday, June 3, 2022 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the June 28, 2022 Primary Election.
2 Who can register to vote?
People who are United States citizens, Oklahoma residents, and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old by Election Day, June 28, to vote.
3 When is the deadline for submitting an application?
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, Friday, June 3. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the June 28 Election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
4 How do voters know if their application has been approved?
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Barnes said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.
The Pittsburg County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.
5 In addition to those who are not already registered, who may need to change their voter registration information and how can the forms be obtained?
Registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Pittsburg County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101 McAlester, OK 74501 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
