Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding the registration deadline for the upcoming Nov. 9 Special Election in the city of McAlester.
1 When is the deadline for city voters to register to vote in time for the November election, which addresses city water issues, including whether the city will be authorized to incur a $32.5 million debt for water system improvements plus related costs and whether to pass a quarter-cent sales tax to pay for the improvements?
October 15, 2021 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the November 9, 2021 City of McAlester Special Election.
2 Who is eligible to register to vote in Oklahoma?
Persons who are United States citizens, Oklahoma residents, and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote on election day.
3 When must a voter application be received by the election board in order to be processed for the Nov. 9 election?
Applications must be received by the Pittsburg County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, on Friday, October 15, 2021. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the November 9, 2021 election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
4 How will voter registration applicants know when their application has been processed?
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Barnes said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.
Applications must be approved by the County Election Board secretary in order for the applicant to vote.
5 What about those who are already registered voters, but need to update their election information, and how can a Voter Registration Application be obtained?
Registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Pittsburg County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your county election board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Pittsburg County Election Board address is 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101 McAlester, OK 74501. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the election board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.