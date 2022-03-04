Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides the voter registration deadline and other information regarding upcoming April 5 elections in the city of Hartshorne along with the Savanna and Stuart public schools districts.
1 When is the last day for unregistered voters or those who need changes to their voter information to register to vote in these elections?
March 11, 2022, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the April 5, 2022, city of Hartshorne, Savanna school and Stuart school elections.
Hartshorne voters will decide on a proposed half-cent sales tax increase for water system improvements. In the Savanna School District, Jody Lynn Lindley and Lee Skinner are vying for school board Office No. 2 and voters in the Stuart School District are voting on a proposed $1.8 million school bond issue.
2. Who is qualified to vote in these elections?
Those who are United States citizens, Oklahoma residents and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote, which means those who register to vote in this election must be at least 18 by April 5, 2022. Voters must reside within the boundaries of the Hartshorne city limits to vote in that election, or within the boundaries of the Savanna or Stuart school districts to vote in those elections.
3 Can voter registration applications be turned in at anytime on March 11 and still meet the deadline?
Applications must be received by the Pittsburg County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, March 11, 2022. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the April 5, 2022 Election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
4 How will those submitting voter registration applications know if their application has been approved?
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter explaining why the application was not approved. Those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately. Applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.
5 In addition to those who are not already registered to vote, who also may need to update their voter registration information and how can they obtain a voter registration application?
Registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible to vote in elections in Pittsburg County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101 McAlester, OK 74501 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov. You can also find the Pittsburg County Election Board on Facebook @pittsburgco.elections1.
