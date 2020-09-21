Assistant Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Carla Morris talks about voter registration in advance of the Nov. 3 General Election, which includes the U.S. presidential election, federal and state legislative races, and state questions.
1. When is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election?
The deadline to register to vote is at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9.
2. What are the qualifications to become a registered voter?
You have to be 18 or older and a qualified elector in the state of Oklahoma. For elections involving counties, you have to be a resident of the county to vote in that election.
3. Does a voter have to be 18 at the time of the Oct. 9 registration deadline in order to register in time to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 General Election?
No. They must be 18 by the election date. They can go ahead and register by the Oct. 9 deadline if they are 17, as long as they will be 18 by Nov. 3. The registration will go into effect before the election.
4. How will someone who registers know that their registration information has been verified and they are now officially registered to vote?
They will receive a voter ID card in the mail.
5. What is the process to register to vote?
They can go online and register online. They can call us (at 918-423-3877) and we'll mail them an application. They can come by our office at 109 East Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, and apply. Or they can go to a tag office where voter registration forms are available and register to vote.
