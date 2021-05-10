Section 2.06 of the McAlester City Charter provides information regarding vacancies, forfeiture of office and filling vacancies on the McAlester City Council.
1. In what ways can a seat on the McAlester City Council become vacant?
The office of a Council member shall become vacant upon the member's death, resignation, removal from office, or forfeiture of office in any manner authorized by this Charter or the laws of the state of Oklahoma.
2. When must an office be forfeited?
A Council member shall forfeit that office if the Council member: lacks at any time during the term of office for which elected any qualification for the office prescribed by this Charter or by the laws of the State of Oklahoma.
3. What else could cause city councilors to forfeit their office?
The seat must be forfeited if the city councilor:
• Violates any express prohibition of the City Charter
• Has been found guilty or entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere to a felony or any other crime involving moral turpitude under the laws of the United States or of any state, even if subsequently followed by the suspended or deferred imposition of the sentence
• Commits any of those acts set forth in Oklahoma Statutes, Title 22, Section 1181, as may be amended from time to time by the state legislature.
4• How many meetings can a city councilor miss before being in danger of being removed from the city council?
A city councilor can be removed if the city councilor fails to attend more than one-half of all meetings of the Council, regular and special, held within any period of three consecutive months.
5. How is a vacancy filled on the city council?
The Council, by majority vote of its remaining members, shall fill vacancies its own membership, including the office of Mayor, for the unexpired terms, provided that should the unexpired term to be so filled be one year or longer, the Council shall call a special election for the purpose of electing a suitable person to fill such vacancy for the remainder of the unexpired term, not less than the period prescribed by state law for notice of an election nor more than 30 days plus said election notice period following declaration of vacancy, all candidates to file upon applications provided for said purpose and the candidate receiving the greater number of votes to be elected.
