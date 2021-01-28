The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System provides details the plan on vaccinating Veterans who receive healthcare from the health care system. More information can be found by visiting www.muskogee.va.gov/features/COVID_19_Vaccine_Planning_FAQs.asp
1. What criteria will the VA use to decide which Veterans get the COVID-19 vaccine first?
While we have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines, we’ll offer vaccines to Veterans based on their risk. In addition to the risk of getting infection, risk of passing infection to others, and the risk to society if someone is unable to work, we’ll consider factors that may influence the risk of severe disease, including:
Age. The risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 increases with age.
Race and ethnicity. Data shows that some groups of people have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. These include Black, Hispanic, and Native American communities.
Existing health problems. People with certain health problems (like cancer, diabetes, or heart disease) have a higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.
Other factors that raise risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, such as living in a nursing home or other group living facility.
2. How long will the vaccine protect me from COVID-19?
We won’t know how long protection will last. For answers to more frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines, go to the CDC website.
3. Will I be able to get the vaccine through my VA-approved community provider?
We’ll start by offering vaccines through certain VA Medical Centers. When more vaccines are available, we’ll determine if we can provide vaccines through our community provider network.
4. If I get the COVID-19 vaccine, can I stop wearing a mask in VA facilities?
No. Even if you receive a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll still need to wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose when you’re in a VA facility. You’ll also need to follow other VA safety rules like practicing physical distancing. This helps protect you, other Veterans, and our staff.
5. Will I have to pay a copay for the COVID-19 vaccine?
We don’t charge Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care a copay for vaccinations provided during a health visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.