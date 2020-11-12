The United States Department of Agriculture gives tips on planning and preparing Thanksgiving meals.
1. Why should I plan ahead?
Planning your menu several weeks before the holiday and shopping early will ease the countdown tension for your Thanksgiving meal. Ask these questions to help plan your meal. Do you want a fresh or frozen turkey? Do you have enough space to store a frozen bird if purchased in advance; if not, when should you purchase a turkey? What size bird do you need to buy?
2. What is better? A fresh or frozen turkey?
If you choose to buy a frozen bird you may do so at any time, but make sure you have adequate storage space in your freezer. If you buy a fresh turkey, be sure you purchase it only 1-2 days before cooking. Do not buy a pre-stuffed fresh turkey.
3. How much turkey should I buy?
Whole bird, one pound per person; Boneless breast of turkey, 1/2 pound per person; Breast of turkey, ¾ pound per person; and Prestuffed frozen turkey, 1 ¼ pounds per person - keep frozen until ready to cook
4. How do I thaw the turkey?
In the refrigerator in a container, In a leak-proof plastic bag in a sink of cold water (change the water every 30 minutes), or In the microwave, following the microwave oven manufacturer’s instructions.
Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter. A thawing turkey must defrost at a safe temperature. When the turkey is left out at room temperature for more than 2 hours, its temperature becomes unsafe. Bacteria can grow rapidly in the “danger zone” between 40°F and 140°F.
5. How do I know when a turkey is cooked?
A whole turkey is safe cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165°F throughout the bird. Check the internal temperature in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast. All turkey meat, including any that remains pink, is safe to eat as soon as all parts reach at least 165°F. The stuffing should reach 165°F, whether cooked inside the bird or in a separate dish. Even if your turkey has a pop-up temperature indicator, you should still use a food thermometer to check that it is safely cooked.
When turkey is removed from the oven, let it stand 20 minutes. Remove stuffing and carve turkey.
