Dr. Barbara Smitherman, president of the McAlester ministers fellowship, details how an upcoming banquet on Nov. 16 will benefit the Pittsburg County Free Thanksgiving.
1. What is the goal of this event?
The goal of this event is a fundraiser designed to bring the Spiritual leaders and the community together as well as raise money to help with an especially important outreach to the entire community.
2. What is scheduled to happen at the banquet?
This banquet will consist of the traditional Thanksgiving meal with music and a speaker It is a time of coming together and fellowshipping. With others in the community.
3. What does it cost to attend? And where to the proceeds go?
The cost to attend is $15 per person $25 per couple and $5 for children 12 and under. The proceeds of the event will be evenly divided between the ministers alliance and the Pittsburg County annual Thanksgiving meal.
4. How does the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving and the Alliance’s fund help the community?
The Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving dinner provides Thanksgiving meals to those in the community that would otherwise possibly be without one. Those who are disables, elderly or those who live alone. This fundraiser of the Alliance will help by providing funds to purchase the necessary items needed for the meal.
5. How else does the Minister’s fellowship benefit our community?
The McAlester United Area Minister’s Fellowship consists of the areas interdenominational pastors that come together as a community outreach as well as a place for ministers to come together in fellowship, a time of refreshing and encouragement in their calling by those with similar callings.
The Minister’s fellowship is a non-profit organization that stands as an outreach agency to help those in the community who are having an urgent need. The Alliance partners with shared blessings in helping to provide items of need such as clothing and food. The alliance also helps in areas of providing emergency housing (hotel/motel rooms) gas/ transportation for stranded motorist and with the necessary utilities of daily living within a reasonable amount.
