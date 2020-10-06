Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner details what the city is doing for Halloween
1. Is Hartshorne still doing trick or treat this year?
Yes, October 31st 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
2. Will there be any restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
No restrictions, however, we encourage everyone to respect social distancing and clean hands frequently. If you're sick or showing any symptoms or had exposure to COVID-19 it is encouraged to not participate. Trick or Treating is optional, if a house does not feel comfortable handing out candy then I'd recommend leaving porch light off.
If door to door trick or treating recommend you walk with a light or reflective or bright clothing so that you can be well seen. If you are driving in neighborhood areas between 6 p.m.-9 p.m. please drive slow and use caution.
3. When is the trunk or treat?
There will be two opportunities to participate in a Trunk or Treat.
October 26th at the H-Town Throwdown Street Races we will have our 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat in the pits. This will take place after the 1st round of races. Earlier in the day at noon we will be having Power Wheels races before Street Races start. We had a sponsor Memphis 10 who added $500 to the Power Wheels winning pot.
October 31st 6pm-8pm on the 800 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue hosted by Hartshorne Chamber of Commerce.
4. What will be available at Hartshorne’s trunk or treat?
Final plans are still being made by the Hartshorne Chamber of Commerce. Businesses and organizations that wish to participate can contact Jerry Earp at 918-297-3651.
5. How can the community participate in any way?
Door to Door trick or treating is optional, we appreciate citizens to hand out candy but this is not required. Chamber of Commerce has spots available to setup for Trunk or Treat on October 31st.
