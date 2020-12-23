The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management gives residents information on how to prepare for winter weather.
1. Be Aware:
Know what winter storm and blizzard watches and warnings mean.
An NWS Winter Storm watch is a message indicating that conditions are favorable to a winter storm.
An NWS warning indicates that a winter storm is occurring or is imminent.
Depend on a reliable weather information source (the Internet, NOAA Weather All Hazards Radio, local television and radio stations) for the latest weather information.
2. Plan for a Winter Storm:
Develop a family disaster plan for winter storms. Discuss with your family what to do if a winter storm watch or warning is issued. Everyone should know what to do in case all family members are not together when a winter storm hits.
Understand the hazards of wind chill. A strong wind combined with a temperature of just below freezing can have the same effect as a still air temperature of 35 degrees or colder.
Check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly. Make sure they are prepared.
Don’t forget about the pets. Make sure they have good food and water supplies and a place to seek shelter.
Have your car winterized by checking antifreeze, washer blades, tire pressure, etc.
3. If You Must Go Out During a Winter Storm:
The best way to stay safe in a snowstorm is not to be out in it. Long periods of exposure to severe cold can result in frostbite or hypothermia. It is easy to become disoriented in blowing snow.
Walk carefully on snowy, icy sidewalks. Slips and falls occur frequently in winter weather, resulting in painful and sometimes disabling injury.
Dress in many layers, including a hat and mittens or gloves.
Come inside often for warm-up breaks.
If you start to shiver or get very tired, or if your nose, fingers, toes, or ear lobes start to feel numb or turn very pale, come inside right away and seek medical assistance. These are the signs of hypothermia and frostbite and need immediate attention.
4. If you must drive in a storm:
Remember, the leading cause of death during winter storms is vehicle crashes. If at all possible, stay home during winter storms. If you know you will need to travel, prepare your vehicle and know how to react if you are stranded on the road.
Check your local weather, as well as the weather along your route and at your destination. Check local media for event closings and cancellations. Remember, conditions can deteriorate quickly in a winter storm.
Check for weather-related road conditions through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation at okroads.org
Make sure you have plenty of fuel; a good rule of thumb is to keep your fuel tank at least half full
Always wear your seat belt
In ice or snow, take it slow; allow ample time to reach your destination
Bring a cell phone with an emergency roadside assistance number (In case of emergency, you can call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at *55 or 911)
Remember that bridges and ramps will be the first to freeze
5. Make sure your Winter Storm Disaster Supply Kit includes:
A cell phone with extra battery or two-way radio
Windshield scraper and small broom for ice and snow removal
Several blankets or sleeping bags
Rain gear and extra sets of dry clothing, mittens, socks and a cap
Non-perishable snacks like canned fruit, nuts and other high energy “munchies.” ----Include non-electric can opener if necessary.
Several bottles of water. Eating snow will lower your body temperature. If necessary, melt it first.
A small sack of sand or kitty litter for generating traction under wheels and a set of tire chains or traction mats.
Jumper cables
A first aid kit
A flashlight with extra batteries
A brightly colored cloth to tie to the antenna if you get stranded.
