The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the United States Department of Agriculture provides tips on how to safely deep dry a turkey.
1. Where is the safest place to set up the fryer?
Set up the turkey fryer more than 10 feet away from your home and keep children and pets away. Never leave it unattended.
2. How much oil do I need?
The oil must be even and steady at all times to ensure safety. Place the fryer on a flat, level surface and carefully gauge the amount of oil needed.
The oil should cover the turkey by one to two inches. To determine the amount of oil needed, do a preliminary test using water. Place the turkey in the cooking utensil and add water to cover. Then remove the turkey and measure the amount of water. This is the amount of oil needed.
3. Do I need to do anything to the turkey before I fry it?
Make sure your Thanksgiving turkey is completely thawed and dry. Extra water will cause the oil to bubble furiously and spill over. If oil spills from the fryer onto the burner, it can cause a fire.
Heat the cooking oil to 350°F. When the oil has reached the correct temperature, it is time to being deep-frying. Slowly and carefully lower the turkey into the hot oil.
4. How long do I fry the turkey?
Allow approximately three to five minutes per pound for cooking time. Remove turkey from the oil and drain oil from the cavity. Check the temperature of turkey with a food thermometer. The turkey is safely cooked when the food thermometer reaches a minimum internal temperature of 165 °F in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast.
5. What else do I need to do?
Monitor the temperature and use caution when touching the turkey fryer. The lid and handle can become very hot and could cause burns. Also be sure to keep track of the oils temperature as many fryers do not have their own thermostats. Have a fire extinguisher (multipurpose, dry-powder) ready at all times in the event that the oil ignites
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.