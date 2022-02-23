The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives tips on how to prepare for a winter storm.
1 Listen to weather forecasts and check supplies.
Listen to weather forecasts regularly and check your emergency supplies, including your emergency food and water supply, whenever you are expecting a winter storm or extreme cold. Even though we can’t always predict extreme cold in advance, weather forecasts can sometimes give you several days of notice to prepare.
2 Weatherproof your home
Insulate any water lines that run along exterior walls so your water supply will be less likely to freeze.
Caulk and weather-strip doors and windows.
Insulate walls and attic.
Install storm or thermal-pane windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside.
Repair roof leaks and cut away tree branches that could fall on your home or other structure during a storm.
3 Get your car ready.
Have maintenance service on your vehicle as often as the manufacturer recommends. In addition, every fall, do the following:
Have the radiator system serviced or check the antifreeze level yourself with an antifreeze tester. Add antifreeze as needed.
Replace windshield-wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture.
Make sure the tires on your car have adequate tread and air pressure. Replace any worn tires and fill low tires with air to the proper pressure recommended for your car (typically between 30-35 psi).
Keep the gas tank near full to help avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
Keep your car in good working order. Be sure to check the following: heater, defroster, brakes, brake fluid, ignition, emergency flashers, exhaust, oil, and battery.
4 Install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector.
If you’ll be using a fireplace, wood stove, or kerosene heater, install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector near the area to be heated. Test them monthly and replace batteries twice a year.
Keep a multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher nearby.
All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside.
Each winter season have your furnace system and vent checked by a qualified technician to ensure they are functioning properly.
5 Bring your pets indoors.
If you have pets, bring them indoors. If you cannot bring them inside, provide adequate shelter to keep them warm and make sure they have access to unfrozen water.
