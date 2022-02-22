AAA offers tips for braking if you have to drive on ice.
1 What is the most important thing a driver can do in regard to braking on ice?
Try to avoid it in the first place. Minimize the need to brake on ice.
2 What should be done if you're headed toward a stop sign when driving on ice?
If you’re approaching a stop sign, traffic light or other area where ice often forms, brake early on clear pavement to reduce speed. Maintaining control of your vehicle is much more difficult when braking on ice-covered roadways.
3 What should drivers do when the vehicle they are driving goes into a skid?
Control the skid: In the event of a skid, ease off the accelerator and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go.
4 What if a car has an anti-lock braking system?
If your car has an anti-lock braking system (ABS): Do not remove your foot from the brake during a skid. When you apply the brakes hard enough to make the wheels lock momentarily, you will typically feel the brake pedal vibrate and pulsate back against your foot. This is normal and the system is working as designed. Do not release pressure on the pedal or attempt to “pump” the brakes.
5. What of a car is not equipped with an anti-lock braking system?
If your car does not have an anti-lock braking system: Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to modulate the pressure applied to the brake pedal so the brakes are at the “threshold” of lockup but still rotating.
