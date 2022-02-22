AAA recommends drivers take protective actions for winter storms.
1 What can a driver to protect a vehicle?
If possible park car inside garage or under a cover like a carport.
2 What can be done to protect a vehicle's weather strips?
Dry and lubricate surfaces. Wipe down and dry weather strips and surfaces around doors and windows. Apply a lubricant (WD40, cooking spray and even Vaseline work well) to the weather stripping to prevent freezing.
3 What can be done to prevent windshield wipers from freezing to the windshield?
Pull wipers away from your windshield to prevent them from freezing to the windshield.
4 Are there any issues regarding windshield wiper solvent during winter weather?
Use the right windshield washer solvent. Make sure windshield washer solvent is the correct type for winter. Summer rated solvents will freeze and can cause cracking and serious damage to the washer reservoir.
5 What else can a driver do to prepare for wintry weather driving conditions?
Prepare for essential travel by planning extra driving time.
